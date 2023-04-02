Paradiem LLC Buys 1,890 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.09% of Cabot worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

CBT opened at $76.64 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

