Paradiem LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $88.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,854. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

