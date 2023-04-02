Paradiem LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Atkore comprises about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Atkore by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

