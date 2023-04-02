Paradiem LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $303.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.