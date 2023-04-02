Paradiem LLC Purchases 5,692 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

