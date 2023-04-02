Paradiem LLC Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after buying an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
