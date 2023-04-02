Paradiem LLC Raises Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $164.01 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $144.71 and a fifty-two week high of $276.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

