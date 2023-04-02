Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LPX opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Stories

