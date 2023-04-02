Paradiem LLC Sells 14,505 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Matson worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

