Paradiem LLC Sells 45,052 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,052 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $92,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

