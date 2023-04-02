Paradiem LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.