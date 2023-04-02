Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

PAYX stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.