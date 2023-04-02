Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 27,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 64,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.