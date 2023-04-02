Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 322 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 15,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,003. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.88. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

