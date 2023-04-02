Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $29.11 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 5.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 71,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,748,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,169,000 after buying an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,179. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.