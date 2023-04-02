Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perpetual Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PMGYF remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

