Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,587.20 ($19.50).

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.05) to GBX 1,396 ($17.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.62) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Insider Activity at Persimmon

In related news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.06), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($65,841.58). 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Persimmon Trading Down 1.1 %

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

PSN opened at GBX 1,256 ($15.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.16. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,277.47 ($27.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,941.52%.

About Persimmon

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.