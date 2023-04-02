Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

