Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 249,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,533 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.