Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

