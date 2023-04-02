Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Cap of $89,323.82

Po.et (POE) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Po.et has a total market cap of $89,323.82 and $49.20 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

