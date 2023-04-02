PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.18. PRA Group has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading

