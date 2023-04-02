Premia (PREMIA) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Premia has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $175,026.83 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

