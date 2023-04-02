Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 1,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.