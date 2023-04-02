Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

