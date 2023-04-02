Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $63.00 at Oppenheimer

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 31.39%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

