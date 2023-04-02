ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.10 ($7.63) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €9.36 ($10.07) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.41. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 1 year high of €11.76 ($12.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

