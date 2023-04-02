Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $34.52 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,633,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

