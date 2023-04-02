Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of FITB opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

