QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $617,352.67

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $617,352.67 and $416,101.97 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.20170397 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $313,596.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

