Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Position Trimmed by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,629 shares during the period. Quantum comprises approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Quantum worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 27.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 1,203,598 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 772,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 146,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,951. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Quantum Profile

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

