QuarkChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.37 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $57.09 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

