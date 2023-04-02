Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

