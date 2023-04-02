Randolph Co Inc Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.17% of Qualys worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Qualys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Qualys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.