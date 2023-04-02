Randolph Co Inc Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

