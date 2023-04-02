Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
