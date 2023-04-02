Raydium (RAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.40 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $47.07 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,096,327 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

