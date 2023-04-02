Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

