Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $650.00 at Bank of America

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $605.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $840.57.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $821.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.