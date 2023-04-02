Request Price Tops $0.0977 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Request has a total market cap of $97.65 million and $911,003.62 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00201215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,485.58 or 1.00022642 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09803693 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,504,338.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

