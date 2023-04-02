Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 2nd (AAU, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, APTO)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, April 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

