ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in ResMed were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Trading Up 1.4 %

ResMed stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

