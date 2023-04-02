RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $380.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.19.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.