RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
