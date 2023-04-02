Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0024 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $21,202.89 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,961.90 or 1.00036910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00226071 USD and is down -13.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,124.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

