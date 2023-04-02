Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

RIVN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

