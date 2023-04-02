Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,937.61 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $421.36 million and $4.18 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,937.61 or 0.06880328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,463 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,932.01650776 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,337,545.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

