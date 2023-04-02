Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 312,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $293.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.04 and a 200-day moving average of $264.16. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

