Royal Bank of Canada Lowers UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of UBS opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

