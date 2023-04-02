RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.77. The company has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

